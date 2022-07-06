 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOT to close Sioux City I-29 ramp for bridge repairs

SIOUX CITY -- A ramp at the Interstate 29/U.S. Highway 20 interchange in Sioux City is scheduled to close next week for bridge repairs.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said it will close the ramp from westbound U.S. Highway 20 to northbound I-29 on Monday, weather permitting.

During the bridge repair project, westbound U.S. 20 to northbound I-29 traffic will be detoured onto southbound I-29, to Singing Hills Boulevard and onto northbound I-29.

The ramp is expected to be closed until Sept. 1.

