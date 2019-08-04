MOVILLE, Iowa -- For Bailey McKenna, the 2019 Woodbury County Fair will be one to remember.
Just a few days after she claimed the title of Woodbury County Fair queen, 17-year-old McKenna managed to notch a second win at the fair: the Overall Showmanship prize at the 4-H/FFA Overall Showmanship Contest.
"I'm on cloud nine -- I told my dad, I don't necessarily want to come back to the fair next year because nothing's going to top this year," said McKenna, a rural Sioux City resident who will be a senior this fall at Lawton-Bronson High School.
McKenna and her year-and-a-half-old black heifer, named Kiwi, won Beef Showmanship Champion at Friday's livestock show, making them eligible for the Overall Showmanship contest Sunday, held at the fairground show ring in Moville. McKenna began her reign as Woodbury County Fair queen Wednesday.
Kiwi, herself no stranger to livestock contests, was given the celebrity treatment the morning of the big competition.
"I put her hair up, and I washed her and blew her dry," McKenna said. "Just like my normal show day preparation."
Bailey's mother, Dee McKenna, said having her daughters participate in 4-H and livestock shows has instilled in them a solid work ethic. Bailey's success at the fair, Dee added, came on the heels of years of practice and hard work.
"We wanted our children to have an opportunity to learn from animals and to grow and learn responsibility, and time and money management," Dee McKenna said.
It seems Bailey has taken the lesson to heart. All the competitors in the show had to show off animals brought to the ring by the other competitors -- a goat, a lamb, a hog, a horse, a calf -- and they had to demonstrate agricultural knowledge.
McKenna didn't have much experience showing horses (the goat, meanwhile, tried to jump when she showed it), but her knowledge of barnyard animals helped carry her to victory.
"In the summer we'll spend around four hours a day in the barn," McKenna said. "Like, my friends can just go do whatever they want, but I have animals to take care of and I have things I need to do every night."
Sunday was the final day of the 2019 Woodbury County Fair.
On Tuesday, McKenna will head to the Iowa State Fair to compete for the title of Iowa State Fair queen. The winner of that contest will be chosen Saturday.