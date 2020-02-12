Doug Fisher hired as new Hard Rock GM

SIOUX CITY -- Peninsula Pacific Entertainment has named Doug Fisher as the new general manager of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City less than a week after the resignation of their previous general manager.

Fisher is replacing former GM Jim Franke, who announced his decision to step down last week for personal reasons. Franke had held the position less than two years.

He will take over on Feb. 24.

Currently the general manager of the Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel in Pittsburg, Kansas, Fisher has nearly 25 years' experience in the casino industry, according to a press release from Peninsula Pacific. He has been at Kansas Crossing since 2016 and was previously the marketing and entertainment director at the Kansas Star Casino near Wichita, Kansas.

Fisher was also a manager at the Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque, Iowa, which is also owned by Los Angeles-based Peninsula Pacific. The company, which previously owned half of Sioux City's Hard Rock, announced its purchase of the other 50 percent from Warner Gaming in December, a deal which is expected to be finalized by the second quarter of 2020.

