Dow City woman remembered for her service in W.A.V.E.S.

DOW CITY-- One of the last remaining U.S. Navy W.A.V.E.S., a group of women who served in World War II, has died.

Estelle J. Leinen died at home on May 17 at the age of 100.

Graduating from high school in 1940, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services (or W.A.V.E.S. for short) in 1943, after being recruited by Genevieve Sullivan, sister of the five Waterloo, Iowa-born Sullivan Brothers, who were all killed in action on the light cruiser USS Juneau in 1942.

The women's branch of the U.S. Naval Reserves W.A.V.E.S was established by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. This law authorized the Navy to accept women into the Naval Reserve as commissioned officers and, at the enlisted level, effective for the duration of World War II, plus six months.

Although the branch was only around from July 1942 to Sept. 1946, an estimated 87,000 W.A.V.E.S. served at that time.

This included Leinen, who completed U.S. Naval Training School at Hunter College, in the Bronx, New York, where she receive the rating of a storekeeper. She subsequently completed Storekeeper Specialist Training School from the University of Indiana, in Bloomington, Indiana.

For her W.A.V.E.S. service, Leinen received her Honorable Service Lapel in Aug. 1946. She married her husband Lavern P. "Spider" Leinen, a sailor from Earling, Iowa, the very next month.

Eventually, the Leinens settled in Dow City, where they had a large family farm as well as Leinen's Produce, which bought and sold agricultural products from farmers in four counties in Iowa.

According to Leinen's son Vincent Leinen, she was honored by the Rev. R. Walker Nickless, the Bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, on her 85th birthday in 2007.

