Downtown for the Holidays is Nov. 21

SIOUX CITY -- A full evening of activities is planned for this year's Downtown for the Holidays, which will be held on Nov. 21.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 231 presents the annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade at 6:15 p.m. The parade will travel along Fourth street, starting at Iowa Street and ending at Nebraska Street. The tree will be lit at the Sioux City Public Museum to welcome the holiday season.

Businesses, organizations, and service groups in Siouxland are encouraged to participate in the parade. There is no registration fee and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three entries in commercial and non-commercial categories; 1st – $150, 2nd – $100, and 3rd – $50. The registration deadline is Nov. 15.

The Downtown Storefront Decorating Competition provides an opportunity for downtown businesses and local nonprofits to create a holiday window display. The public is invited to vote for their favorite display. The storefront with the most votes will win a $500 donation to any Siouxland nonprofit. Online voting will be open from Nov. 21 through Dec. 26. Businesses and nonprofits must register for the competition by Nov. 1.

Additional events the day of the parade include the following:

Free admission to LaunchPAD Children's Museum from 3 to 5 p.m. with a donation to the Warming Shelter.

Free hot chocolate before the parade at Evolve Yoga and Wellness

The 29th annual Festival of Trees display begins in the Ho-Chunk Centre at 6 p.m. with the tree auction for the Siouxland Foster Closet on Dec. 1.

Santa's House will be located at 422 Pierce Street until 8 p.m.

Free RE/MAX Preferred stocking hats will be provided to parade attendees at Fourth and Jones streets.

The Sioux City Convention Center and Hardline Coffee Co. will have festive treats for sale near the parade.

Holiday movies will be shown at Promenade Cinema 14 from Dec. 1-12. The cost is $5. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland.

To register for the Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade and the Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition, visit downtownsiouxcity.com.