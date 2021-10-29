Downtown for the Holidays is Nov. 22

SIOUX CITY -- Downtown Partners will kick off the holiday season with an evening full of activities.

Downtown for the Holidays will be held Nov. 22 at 6:15 p.m.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local 231 will host their 10th annual Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade. The parade route will travel along Fourth Street starting at Iowa Street and ending at Nebraska Street, where Santa will light the tree outside of the Sioux City Public Museum.

Businesses, organizations, and service groups in the Siouxland community are encouraged to participate in the parade. There is no cost to enter. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category for commercial and non-commercial; 1st – $150.00, 2nd – $100.00 and 3rd – $50.00.

New this year, is the Downtown Storefront Decorating Competition. This competition gives nonprofits a vacant window space in downtown to decorate and to promote their Siouxland organization. Participating downtown businesses are also eligible to win and select a nonprofit organization of their choice to receive the funds. Voting begins the night of the parade through Dec. 27.

Registration for the Downtown Holiday Lighted Parade and the Holiday Storefront Decoration Competition can be found at downtownsiouxcity.com. Nonprofit organizations must register for the Holiday Storefront Decorating Competition by Nov. 3. The registration deadline for downtown businesses to participate in the competition and for the Holiday Lighted Parade is by Nov. 16.

Additional events going on the night of the parade include free admission to LaunchPAD Children's Museum from 3-5 p.m. with a donation to the warming shelter; free hot chocolate before the parade at Evolve Yoga and Wellness; the 28th annual Festival of Trees display will begin in the Ho-Chunk Centre at 6 p.m. with the tree auction to be held for the Railroad Museum on Dec. 2nd; Santa's House will kick off at 501 Fourth St. at 6 p.m., and the Sioux City Convention Center and Hardline Coffee will have festive treats for sale near the parade.

