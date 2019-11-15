You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Downtown for the Holidays to be held Nov. 25
0 comments

Downtown for the Holidays to be held Nov. 25

{{featured_button_text}}
Santa's House (copy)

Santa Claus holds nine-month-old Remington Lawler, of Sioux City, at Santa's House in downtown Sioux City in this 2018 file photo.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Downtown for the Holidays will kick off the holiday season in Sioux City Nov. 25.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231 will present the 2019 Holiday Lighted Parade at 6:15 p.m. on Fourth and Iowa streets. The parade will make its way down Fourth Street. Businesses, organizations and service groups in the Siouxland community are encouraged to participate in the parade. There is no cost to enter; and your float may win a cash prize for the best in its class. Registrations are due by Nov. 19. There will be categories for commercial and non-commercial; 1st – $150.00, 2nd – $100.00 and 3rd – $50.00 will be awarded in each category.

The LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., will offer free admission beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the donation of hand warmers, socks or travel-size toiletries for The Warming Shelter. Evolve Yoga & Wellness Center, 411 Pearl St., will serve free hot chocolate as parade-goers make their way to the route.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is also free to visit and will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Once Santa arrives outside the museum, he will help light the tree and decorations before heading over to Santa's House in the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St. Suite 109, where children can present him with their wish list and warm up with some hot chocolate and cookies.

Santa's House will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Nov. 25-Dec. 24.

Festival of Trees will be starting its season in the Ho-Chunk Centre atrium with bell choir and dance performances. Trees are on display through Dec. 5 with the anticipated tree auction taking place that evening at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds from this year's auction will benefit Lila Mae's House, a safe haven for adult female sex trafficking survivors.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News