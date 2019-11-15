Downtown for the Holidays to be held Nov. 25

SIOUX CITY -- Downtown for the Holidays will kick off the holiday season in Sioux City Nov. 25.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231 will present the 2019 Holiday Lighted Parade at 6:15 p.m. on Fourth and Iowa streets. The parade will make its way down Fourth Street. Businesses, organizations and service groups in the Siouxland community are encouraged to participate in the parade. There is no cost to enter; and your float may win a cash prize for the best in its class. Registrations are due by Nov. 19. There will be categories for commercial and non-commercial; 1st – $150.00, 2nd – $100.00 and 3rd – $50.00 will be awarded in each category.

The LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., will offer free admission beginning at 2:30 p.m. with the donation of hand warmers, socks or travel-size toiletries for The Warming Shelter. Evolve Yoga & Wellness Center, 411 Pearl St., will serve free hot chocolate as parade-goers make their way to the route.

The Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., is also free to visit and will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Once Santa arrives outside the museum, he will help light the tree and decorations before heading over to Santa's House in the Ho-Chunk Centre, 600 Fourth St. Suite 109, where children can present him with their wish list and warm up with some hot chocolate and cookies.