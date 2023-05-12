SIOUX CITY -- Organizers of Sioux City's Downtown LIVE! summer concert series on Friday announced the lineup of acts for this year.

The first show in the Friday night concert series is June 16 with Kris Lager Band.

There will be a performance every Friday through Aug. 18, except June 30. Admission is $3 each week and the performances begin at 7 p.m. The shows are held on the greenspace outside the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St.

The remainder of the lineup is as follows:

-- Matt Cox & The Marauders on June 23

-- John Primer & The Real Deal Blues Band on July 7

-- Joyann Parker on July 14

-- Kaleta & The Super Yamba Band on July 21

-- Songs From The Road Band on July 28

-- Toronzo Cannon on Aug. 4

-- Ghostcat on Aug. 11

-- Good Morning Bedlam on Aug. 18