Downtown Partners offers Takeout BINGO to support locally owned shops

SIOUX CITY -- Downtown Partners invites the community to participate in Takeout BINGO, a campaign to support locally owned shops in downtown Sioux City through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bingo players can print their bingo boards at home or find them in their takeout/delivery bags. For every purchased item at a business they can cross off one of the boxes. After scoring one (or more) bingo(s), players can enter their name in a drawing for a chance to win $100 in Downtown Cash. Winners are announced every Monday for four weeks beginning April 27.

"Instead of listing specific businesses on the bingo boards, we came up with 15 different categories, and

then listed individual businesses under each category. That way we were able to include more of our

downtown businesses for people to support," said Josh Schanda, business development coordinator for Downtown Partners. "The message we are trying to convey to the public is that there are numerous ways to support our locally owned shops throughout these tough times."