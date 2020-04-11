Dozens of Northwest Iowa small businesses approved for state relief grants

"Most people, they're cutting down their orders, or cancelling it, or changing the date, postponing," Hessa said.

Sugar Shack was approved for a $25,000 grant, and Hessa said she's determined to keep the bakery open through the tough times.

"Any grant money we're just going to try to keep the business going, and I'd like to keep the employees that I have," she added.

Rebos, a downtown Sioux City bar and restaurant, was approved for a $25,000 grant. Owner Jesus Sanchez said he was grateful to the community and the state for their support of his business -- which is currently being operated by himself and one other person, the rest of the workers now gone.

"Hopefully we can bounce back from this," Sanchez said.

Thinker Toys, which closed down at the end of March due to the pandemic, also received a $25,000 grant from the state.

"I think every small business out there has a debt under their umbrella, and they need to pay for it," said Domingo Torres, who runs the store with his wife, Andre.

Rudy Navarrete, the proprietor of Rudy Navarrete's Mexican Food in Riverside, closed up shop for about a month due to the pandemic shutdown, but has since reopened.