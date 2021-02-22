 Skip to main content
Drilling Pharmacy offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for 65 and up
Progress 2012 Drilling Pharmacy (copy)

Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave., is shown in this 2012 file photo. The Sioux City pharmacy is now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to those 65 and older. 

 Journal photo by Jim Lee

SIOUX CITY -- Drilling Pharmacy is inviting anyone 65 and older to make an appointment for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy, located at 4010 Morningside Ave., has 584 doses of the vaccine available, according to a statement issued by the pharmacy Monday. 

Vaccine appointments can be made at https://drillingcovid.as.me/ or by calling 712-276-4621. Individuals do not need to be current customers of the pharmacy to be eligible for the vaccine.

"If you are not currently eligible for a vaccine but wish to be notified in the future please complete our notification form on our website," the statement said.

