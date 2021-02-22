Drilling Pharmacy offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for 65 and up

SIOUX CITY -- Drilling Pharmacy is inviting anyone 65 and older to make an appointment for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The pharmacy, located at 4010 Morningside Ave., has 584 doses of the vaccine available, according to a statement issued by the pharmacy Monday.
Vaccine appointments can be made at https://drillingcovid.as.me/ or by calling 712-276-4621. Individuals do not need to be current customers of the pharmacy to be eligible for the vaccine.
"If you are not currently eligible for a vaccine but wish to be notified in the future please complete our notification form on our website," the statement said.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.