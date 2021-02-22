Drilling Pharmacy offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments for 65 and up

SIOUX CITY -- Drilling Pharmacy is inviting anyone 65 and older to make an appointment for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The pharmacy, located at 4010 Morningside Ave., has 584 doses of the vaccine available, according to a statement issued by the pharmacy Monday.

Vaccine appointments can be made at https://drillingcovid.as.me/ or by calling 712-276-4621. Individuals do not need to be current customers of the pharmacy to be eligible for the vaccine.

"If you are not currently eligible for a vaccine but wish to be notified in the future please complete our notification form on our website," the statement said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.