Grabbing a cold drink and running through a unicorn sprinkler was never better.

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 turnaround is at McClellan Boulevard, which is the halfway point for the 7-mile race. With the first set of hills behind them, runners often use the turnaround as a place to douse themselves in water.

For many others, it's a party place.

House parties were in full swing Saturday, including one with a unicorn that sprayed water. It was popular with kids watching the race and runners who veered off course for a quick cool down.

First-timers

Having never been to the QCTimes Bix 7, Len and Sue Uhal were full of smiles and enthusiasm for the runners and the excitement they create.

Their daughter, Kate Uhal, was walking the 7-mile course with her aunt. It also was their daughter's first time. They traveled to the Quad-Cities last night and stayed with family.

Besides cheering on his daughter, Len was excited to see some of the fastest runners in person.

"I work with people from around the world, so this is a great opportunity to see some of the fastest from around the world," he said.

Sue also was excited to see the big crowd of runners and walkers.

The two said their daughter has been training by running and walking five to eight miles along the Dubuque riverfront.

They were part of larger group of relatives that claimed their usual spot around 7 a.m. in the shade of trees on McClellan. The group sits in the same location every year and brings a "Donate Life" sign.

Order-up

At the intersection of McClellan Boulevard and Edgehill Terrace is the Wendy's "You're halfway home!" sign with a timer on top. Directly behind the sign is a table of bananas and drinks for runners to snatch on their way past.

In addition to water and pop, there are Jell-O shots and a Bloody Mary here and there.

Putting a Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus reporter to work, helping separate bananas, Dorothy "Dot" and Dan Sundholm have been providing the drinks and snacks since the 1990s. Dot used the banana help as leverage for granting an interview.

She said she gets her family to help make and hand out the drinks and snack.

They start setting up around 7 a.m. by putting up a folding table, about eight chairs, and all the different drink mixes. If someone prefers a water, they also have a cooler full of them.

"We do requests, so if they want one, they usually say that going by, and then we will have it all made up on the way back for them," Dan said.

Dot said they usually notice a lot of familiar faces as they run past, since many of them stop or put in a request as they pass by. The Sundholms are committed to all the runners and walkers.

"We always wait for the last walker. We never pack up," Dot said. "We wait for the last one."

