Drive-thru COVID-19 testing location to open Friday in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland health officials announced Thursday at a news conference that a local drive-through site for coronavirus testing will open Friday, but they declined to disclose the location.

Although Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said the site will increase local testing capacity, he said testing will continue to only be ordered for individuals who meet the symptom criteria for COVID-19.

"We will not be able to test all 103,000-plus of Siouxland residents. We're looking at doing this in an organized fashion," he said. "All testing done at this new clinic location must be ordered by an individual's primary care physician."

Grieme said patients must call their primary care physician who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth. The physician will then issue an order for eligible patients to receive testing. The order will be submitted to a central collecting entity that will schedule testing appointments. Patients will be notified of the testing location and time they are to report via text message or another means of communication, Grieme said.