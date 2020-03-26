Drive-thru COVID-19 testing location to open Friday in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland health officials announced Thursday at a news conference that a local drive-through site for coronavirus testing will open Friday, but they declined to disclose the location.
Although Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme said the site will increase local testing capacity, he said testing will continue to only be ordered for individuals who meet the symptom criteria for COVID-19.
"We will not be able to test all 103,000-plus of Siouxland residents. We're looking at doing this in an organized fashion," he said. "All testing done at this new clinic location must be ordered by an individual's primary care physician."
Grieme said patients must call their primary care physician who will assess their symptoms either in-person or through telehealth. The physician will then issue an order for eligible patients to receive testing. The order will be submitted to a central collecting entity that will schedule testing appointments. Patients will be notified of the testing location and time they are to report via text message or another means of communication, Grieme said.
"We ask that the public cooperate in the aspect of not bogging down our location by showing up without the appropriate authorization," he said. "I want to reemphasize that only individuals with appropriate orders will be allowed into the testing queue."
At a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, Grieme said 200 people in the county had been tested for coronavirus. During the news conference, Grieme said the health department is working to "clarify" the number of tests that have been conducted within the community.
"With the addition of private labs that can do the test, the total number of tests done in Iowa and Woodbury County specifically have not been something that we've had readily available," he said. "We apologize. We know that's data you'd like to have. We just don't have it available at this time. Anything that we would share would only be estimates and not specific numbers."
Grieme said drive-thru testing is possible because of a partnership with Family Health Care of Siouxland, MeryOne, Prairie Pediatrics, Siouxland Medical Education Foundation, Siouxland Community Health Center and UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's.
"If we do individual tests at every clinic, that consumes one full garb of what we call personal protective equipment. If we do this joint testing, there are parameters they can use so that they're able switch that out upon the safety of the health care provider and also upon the safety of the patient," he said.
