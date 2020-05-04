Drive-thru COVID-19 test site opens at Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SIOUX CITY -- A drive-through COVID-19 testing site began operations Monday on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City.

The site is in response to an initiative launched by Gov. Kim Reynolds that encouraged Iowans to complete a novel coronavirus screening survey at TestIowa.com.

Based on those results, up to 3,000 tests will be to administered each day at a handful of sites throughout the state, including Sioux City.

The test site is only open to those with appointments through health care providers.

The online survey asks questions about respondents' health, travel and possible exposure to those who have the virus. Respondents also provide personal information such as birth date, place of employment and health status, including any chronic conditions such as heart disease, anemia or high blood pressure.

The test site on the WITCC campus is being staffed by medical personnel, as well as members of the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing and the Iowa Army National Guard's 234th Joint Task Force West.