Drive-thru COVID-19 test site opens at Sioux City's Western Iowa Tech

SIOUX CITY -- A drive-through COVID-19 testing site began operations Monday on the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus in Sioux City.
The site is in response to an initiative launched by Gov. Kim Reynolds that encouraged Iowans to complete a novel coronavirus screening survey at TestIowa.com.
Based on those results, up to 3,000 tests will be to administered each day at a handful of sites throughout the state, including Sioux City.
The test site is only open to those with appointments through health care providers.
The online survey asks questions about respondents' health, travel and possible exposure to those who have the virus. Respondents also provide personal information such as birth date, place of employment and health status, including any chronic conditions such as heart disease, anemia or high blood pressure.
The test site on the WITCC campus is being staffed by medical personnel, as well as members of the Iowa Air National Guard's 185th Air Refueling Wing and the Iowa Army National Guard's 234th Joint Task Force West.
"On Tuesday, we'll be here from noon until 6 p.m.," Capt. Sam Otto, the Joint Task Force's public affairs officer, said. "Beginning Wednesday and continuing, we'll be testing people from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. every weekday. We anticipate being here for two weeks."
Otto added that subjects won't have have to leave their vehicles for the tests. They will need to bring a special Quick Response (QR) code, through a printout or on a cellphone.
Two lanes have been set up, leading vehicles to a large tent, where medical workers check temperatures and, then, administer swabs to collect a person's nasal passage samples.
"It happens very quickly," Otto said. "It only takes a few minutes."
Medical staff will collect the samples that will then be sent to the State Hygienic Laboratory, in Coralville, Iowa, for testing.
Results will be returned electronically in two to three days.
"We're trying to make things run as smoothly as possible," Otto said. "We're trying to get people in and out without much fuss."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.