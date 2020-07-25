Driver dies after early Saturday morning crash on Veterans Memorial Bridge

SIOUX CITY -- A driver died of injuries sustained in a crash on the Veterans Memorial Bridge early Saturday morning.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, officers were called to the bridge for a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after midnight Saturday morning.
A blue 2015 Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 26-year-old man was headed northbound on the bridge when the driver lost control and collided with a concrete barrier on the roadside, causing significant damage to the vehicle.
The driver, who has not been identified, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.
A female passenger and a male passenger were transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center; the female sustained serious injuries, while the male sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
