Driver flown to Sioux City hospital after Plymouth County crash

MERRILL, Iowa -- A driver was flown to a Sioux City hospital after an early Sunday morning crash in Plymouth County.
According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a crash north of Merrill on Highway 75 at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.
The driver was transported to a Sioux City hospital by helicopter, and the crash remains under investigation.
Several agencies responded to the crash, including the Le Mars Police Department, Merrill Fire Department, the Merrill Ambulance, Le Mars Fire Department and the Le Mars Ambulance.
