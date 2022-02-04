 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver killed in crash near Elk Point

  • 0

ELK POINT, S.D. -- One person died Thursday as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Elk Point.

According to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety news release, the driver of a southbound 1998 Toyota Tacoma left Interstate 29 about six miles north of Elk Point at 4:39 p.m. The vehicle entered the median and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross both southbound lanes, enter the west ditch and roll.

The driver, a 54-year-old male, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to a Sioux City hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released, pending notification of family. The South Dakota State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

$1 for 13 weeks
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. claims evidence of Moscow plan for 'false flag' Ukrainian attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News