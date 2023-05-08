SIOUX CITY -- A driver died early Monday after a head-on collision on a Sioux City street.

Sioux City police officers were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to the 5000 block of Outer Drive North, where they found two vehicles had been involved in a crash.

Police determined a Honda CRV was eastbound in the westbound lanes of the street between Floyd Boulevard and Business U.S. Highway 75 and struck a westbound Toyota RAV4 SUV head on.

The driver of the Honda, 42-year-old Brandon Fierro, was unconscious at the scene and was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, police said. The accident investigation is ongoing.