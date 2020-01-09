Driver killed in Plymouth County wreck Wednesday night

HINTON, Iowa -- A driver was killed in a Wednesday night single-vehicle wreck in rural Plymouth County.
According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Plymouth County Communications Center was notified of a wreck near the intersection of county roads C60 and K18.
When Plymouth County deputies, the Iowa State Patrol and Akron Fire and Ambulance arrived at the scene, it was apparent the driver was dead.
A preliminary investigation indicates a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading northbound on K18 South, when the driver lost control, slid sideways off the roadway, down a steep embankment and into a creek bed. No other vehicles or individuals were involved.
