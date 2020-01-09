You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Driver killed in Plymouth County wreck Wednesday night
View Comments
breaking

Driver killed in Plymouth County wreck Wednesday night

{{featured_button_text}}

HINTON, Iowa -- A driver was killed in a Wednesday night single-vehicle wreck in rural Plymouth County. 

According to a press release from the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, at around 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Plymouth County Communications Center was notified of a wreck near the intersection of county roads C60 and K18. 

When Plymouth County deputies, the Iowa State Patrol and Akron Fire and Ambulance arrived at the scene, it was apparent the driver was dead. 

A preliminary investigation indicates a 1999 Chevrolet pickup truck was heading northbound on K18 South, when the driver lost control, slid sideways off the roadway, down a steep embankment and into a creek bed. No other vehicles or individuals were involved. 

The Iowa State Patrol is doing a technical investigation of the crash. 

The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, where the Plymouth County Medical Examiner conducted an examination. 

Wakefield man killed in crash near Wayne
Iowa bicyclist dies after being hit by truck on highway
Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
2
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News