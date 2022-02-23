Driver killed in rollover accident in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- An SUV driver died Wednesday in a rollover accident on U.S. Highway 20 in Sioux City.
The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office said that at 8:24 a.m., the female driver lost control of her eastbound vehicle at mile marker 4, south of the U.S. 20/Gordon Drive interchange.
The SUV entered the southeast ditch and rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead from her injuries.
The driver's name has not been released, pending notification of relatives. The accident remains under investigation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
