ONAWA, Iowa -- The Monona County Sheriff's Department is advising drivers to stay off County Road L12 roughly between Onawa and Whiting Friday afternoon as emergency response crews work to remove an overturned semi. 

The semi is reportedly upside down and blocking the road on L12 near 180th Street. The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday. 

Information on injuries or the cause of the crash was not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check siouxcityjournal.com later for updates. 

