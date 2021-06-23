Drought causing low water level in Brown's Lake

SALIX, Iowa — The impact of an ongoing drought and sunny days can be seen at Brown's Lake.

The lake has extremely low water levels and Woodbury County Conservation is asking boaters to be cautious.

The lake is fed by three sources: rain, the Missouri River and pumps from MidAmerican Energy.

There have been no major rainfall since last year and it has caused a drought stretch, said Woodbury County Conservation Director Daniel Heissel. The Missouri River is also more than five feet lower than usual, and isn’t providing water to Brown's Lake.

With the recent spate of hot days and no rainfall, even more water is being lost through evaporation.

Even though MidAmerican is pumping as much water as they can right now, Heissel said there is not enough water flowing across the ground to increase the lake level.

He described the situation as “the perfect storm.”

For locals who live on the water, this decrease has been apparent for a while.

Paul Scott lives on the lake and said many of his neighbors chose not to put their boats on the water this year. For those who did, Scott said it is concerning how they will get the boats back out.