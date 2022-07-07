Drought conditions continue in Missouri River basin

SIOUX CITY -- Despite an uptick in runoff in June, water conservation measures in the Missouri River reservoir system will continue through the rest of the summer, and likely into 2023, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday.

Though flow support service will be increased slightly for downstream navigation, ongoing drought conditions and low water levels in the system's six reservoirs will lead to the navigation season being three days shorter.

"While soil moisture has improved in some areas over the last month, drought conditions persist across much of the Missouri River basin, and mainstream reservoir levels remain below normal," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

June runoff into the basin above Sioux City was 5.2 million acre-feet, 94% of average, raising the 2022 runoff forecast to 20.0 MAF, which is 1.7 MAF higher than last month's forecast but 78% of average. Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

Heavy rains on the upper Yellowstone River and mountain snowmelt led to runoff 110% of average into the Garrison Dam reservoir in North Dakota. Runoff into the river between Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, and Sioux City also was 136% of average.

Water releases from Gavins Point Dam currently are 22,500 cubic feet per second and will be adjusted during the summer for flow support. Normal summer releases from Gavins Point are around 33,000 cfs. The corps expects winter releases to be at the minimum rate of 12,000 cfs.