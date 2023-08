PONCA, Neb. -- The body of a Sioux Center, Iowa, man has been recovered from the Missouri River at Ponca State Park.

Alfredo Olivares, 45, was recovered from the river at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dixon County Sheriff Tom Decker said in a news release.

Authorities were alerted to the drowning at the park at about 5 p.m. Saturday, and recovery efforts had taken place until Olivares was recovered.

Decker said Olivares' family has been notified and his body was turned over to a funeral home.