Dry conditions cause Missouri River operations concerns

SIOUX CITY -- Forecasts of warm and dry conditions into September are not what anyone who does business on the Missouri River wants to hear.

But that's what residents throughout the river basin can expect this spring and summer, experts said, and it's a concern to people like Frank Huseman.

Despite the continued low runoff levels into the river and a 2-foot drop in water level from a year ago, Huseman, operations manager of NEW Cooperative of Fort Dodge, Iowa, said he expects barges to make it to the co-op's new barge terminal in Blencoe as planned throughout the navigation season.

"Our plans are to continue," Huseman said after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers provided its annual spring water management update Tuesday in Sioux City. "It's concerning, but there's been some very frank discussion and communications with the corps, and they've been very helpful."

Corps officials' presentations should have come as no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to weather patterns and forecasts the past year. Upcoming forecasts call for continued warm and dry conditions across most of the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, and drought conditions already covering 77% of the region will persist, if not worsen.

"We expect additional water conservation measures as the year moves forward," said Mike Swenson, team leader of the corps' Power Production Division.

In July, the corps reduced water flow support for downstream navigation. Winter water releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were kept to a minimum 12,000 cubic feet per second. Already, navigational flow support for 2022 is at the minimum service level, leading to a shallower, narrower navigation channel. That's likely to continue through the summer and lead to a navigation season that will end in early November rather than Dec. 1 as usual.

During its first year of operations last year, the Blencoe terminal offloaded 35 barges of fertilizer and aggregate. Huseman said co-op officials continue to plan on having 40-45 this year, and the first ones should be leaving St. Louis on May 1. If river levels remain low, the co-op may have to send barges up the river at less than maximum capacity so they're lighter and will float higher in the river. If navigation would become impossible, the co-op would have to consider other transportation options such as rail or truck.

"We're hoping to utilize (the river) from May 1 to the end of November," Huseman said.

With no local concerns about flooding, corps staff members filled more seats than the public at the Betty Strong Encounter Center at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. They breezed through a presentation showing runoff into the river above Sioux City forecast at 17.8 million acre-feet for 2022, just 69% of the normal level of 25.8 MAF. March runoff was less than 50% of normal.

Thanks in part to 2021 runoff of 15.2 MAF, the 10th lowest total in 123 years of record keeping, water levels in the river's reservoir system have dipped well below the flood control storage zone, adding additional storage space for a time of year in which runoff from melting snow on the plains usually begins to fill the six reservoirs. With below-normal snowfall across the basin this winter, the river did not get much of a March bump, and it's likely not going to see a big one in June and July, when melting snow in the northern Rocky Mountains flows into the Missouri. Mountain snowpack currently ranges from 75%-78% of normal levels.

Dry soil will soak up much of the rain that falls this spring, leaving little water to run off and make its way into the Missouri.

"We're going to need a lot of rain to see significant runoff," said Ryan Larsen, the corps' Reservoir Regulations team lead.

The dry forecasts led one audience member to ask if the corps would be forced to begin rationing water this summer.

John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said there's plenty of water in the river for all municipal and industrial needs, though lower water levels could affect access to boat docks at some reservoirs.

"There's no need today to start rationing water," Remus said.

