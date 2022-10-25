Dry conditions expected to persist in Missouri River basin

SIOUX CITY -- Don't expect to see Missouri River levels rising in the area anytime soon.

Months of dry and drought conditions across the upper plains are not expected to ease in the near future, dropping the river and its reservoir system, which currently contains less water than it normally would at this time of year, to even lower levels.

"I can keep this really short. It's going to be dry and warm," National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Heitkamp said, describing the winter's weather and climate outlook in the Missouri River Basin above Sioux City.

Heitkamp's message was repeated Tuesday throughout the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' annual river basin management fall meeting at Sioux City's Betty Strong Encounter Center.

It's been dry. It's going to stay dry. And the reservoirs have lots of room to hold runoff if precipitation trends were to improve.

The result: winter releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, will be dropped by early December to the minimum rate of 12,000 cubic feet per second and likely will be raised in the early spring to provide only minimal support to navigation farther downstream.

The corps also is concerned river levels this winter could drop beneath intakes that some municipalities and power companies use to draw water from the river. There's no concern for Sioux City's water system, and MidAmerican Energy's power plant at Port Neal weathered last winter's low river levels, but utilities farther down the river could face brief shutdowns this winter if conditions remain as forecast, said John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

Water conservation measures in effect this year will continue into 2023, the corps said.

Corps presentations showed water storage in the six-reservoir system as of Friday was 47.6 million acre-feet, well below the flood control zone that starts at 56.1 MAF and is the annual year-end target level. With runoff for this year now forecast at 19.5 MAF, 76% of average, there's little chance of seeing water levels climb unless unexpected heavy rains fall in coming weeks.

Just two years ago, the corps was answering numerous questions about flood control at its spring meeting that drew dozens of attendees in Sioux City. Corps officials and support staff easily outnumbered audience members Tuesday, and no one asked about flooding. Instead, a couple audience members commented about oxbow lake levels in the area dropping because of less runoff and a lower Missouri River water level.

The only solution to low river and lake levels is more precipitation. That begins this winter, Remus said, with plentiful snows to help replenish water levels during the spring thaw.

"I'd appreciate seeing a pretty big plains snowpack this winter. I think that would help everybody," he said.