Dry conditions persist in Missouri River basin

SIOUX CITY -- A widespread April blizzard that dumped up to 3 feet of snow in some parts of North Dakota was not enough to positively impact forecasts of runoff into the Missouri River.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Thursday reported April runoff into the river's basin above Sioux City was 1.5 million acre-feet, 51% of average. It comes after a March total that was just 48% of average. The 2022 runoff forecast remained at 17.8 MAF, which is 69% of normal.

Average annual runoff is 25.8 MAF.

"Despite recent snow and rainfall events, 84% of the upper basin continues to experience abnormally dry conditions. Current drought conditions, dry soils and below-normal mountain snowpack resulted in the below-average 2022 calendar year runoff forecast," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a news release.

If this year's forecast holds, it would be the 23rd lowest total in 123 years of record keeping.

The corps said climate predictions show increased chances of cooler and wetter-than-normal conditions for much of the basin in May, though long-range forecasts show warmer and drier-than-normal conditions for June, July and August.

Mountain snowpack that melts and feeds the Missouri River and its tributaries peaked in late April, but recent storms and cooler temperatures have added to the snowpack, which is now at 86% to 94% of normal. Snowpack last month was 71% to 75% of average.

Storage in the river's six reservoirs currently totals 48.3 MAF, 7.8 MAF below the system's flood control storage zone, which begins at 56.1 MAF and extends to 67.7 MAF, leaving extra room to store runoff from snowmelt and spring rains.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, currently are at 22,000 cubic feet per second.

