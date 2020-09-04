Dry conditions reduce Missouri River runoff forecast

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA -- Dry conditions across much of the upper Missouri River basin led to below-normal runoff into the river in August.

Many areas received only 25 percent of their normal precipitation for the month, and runoff into the river above Sioux City was 74 percent of average, according to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

"For the remainder of the year, we expect below-average inflows in the upper reservoir reaches due to the warmer-than-normal and drier-than-normal climate outlook and the intensifying drought conditions," John Remus, chief of the corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division said in a news release.

The corps decreased its 2020 runoff forecast to 30.6 million acre feet, 119 percent of the average annual runoff of 25.8 MAF. Runoff for the remainder of 2020 is forecast to be below average.

Releases from Gavins Point Dam near Yankton, South Dakota, were expected to be increased from 30,500 cubic feet per second to 31,000 cfs on Friday. Releases are expected to be increased to 31,500 cfs by the end of September.

As of Thursday, storage in the six Missouri River reservoirs totaled 60.1 MAF, occupying 4.0 MAF of the 16.3 MAF flood control zone. System storage peaked on July 16, the corps said, and is expected to continue to decline through the fall. The corps expects to have the full 16.3 MAF of flood storage available prior to the beginning of the 2021 runoff season. If runoff continues to be below normal, extra storage space could be available for 2021.

