Dry, windy conditions cause firework concerns

Fire trucks stock
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Authorities warn local residents to be extremely cautious using fireworks, citing Red Flag notices for dry conditions.

Residents are asked to be cautious around tall grasses and call 911 early if a fire starts.

The National Weather Service announced a red flag fire notice on Wednesday ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. This notice means warm temperatures; low humidity and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire danger.

The South Sioux City Fire Department and the Sioux City Fire Rescue are warning residents that any small ember can create a fire during these types of conditions, and any sign of a fire should be immediately reported.

“Any small ember that leaves a fire can spread quickly,” Sioux City Fire Rescue Captain Ryan Collins said.

Collins said the fire departments would rather respond to a fire call and have it already put out when they arrive, than for a resident to call after it has burned out of control.

The difference between an average grass fire and one started by fireworks is often the location, Collins said. An average grass fire will start beside a roadway, train track or home. Fireworks can land in remote areas, difficult for fire departments to reach.

The dry and windy conditions also alter how fire departments respond to reports. Collins said they will call for additional resources very early, sometimes before the first team arrives on scene.

“We don’t want to be behind the ball,” he said. “We want to make sure there are plenty of resources.”

The fire departments respond to fires caused by fireworks every year, but the last time it was this dry was in 2013, he said.

In Sioux City, fireworks can be set off from 1 to 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. In South Sioux City, fireworks can be discharged from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 2, 3 and 4. In North Sioux City, fireworks are OK through July 10.

