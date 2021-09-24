Durham says Iowa's population could use a boost amid labor shortage

SIOUX CITY -- Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham said on Friday that the state and its economy are "stronger than we've ever been" as it bounces back from the pandemic, though a slump in workforce participation remains a challenge.
Durham was the keynote speaker at a 100th anniversary luncheon held by Kalins Indoor Comfort Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Sioux City. Sen. Chuck Grassley gave a special videotaped address to the gathering.
"How many of you are having trouble finding employees?" Durham asked the room of roughly 100 or more people. Several hands shot up.
Iowa's population growth, pegged at around 4.7 percent according to recent census figures, isn't enough to keep up with businesses' apparently insatiable demand for workers amid hot economic growth. There is also a "skillset problem," Durham said, but mostly it's a population issue -- as early as the spring, the state had more job openings than unemployed people.
"We have an employee problem. Iowa has a population problem. So, what I'm telling you all, we need to be birthing more babies, of course a longer term proposition," she said.
"We had a tight labor market going into COVID, but coming out, it's even worse. And the reason is this: there's a national statistic that says 10,000 baby boomers are exiting our workforce every single day, right? That would be me," she said.
Labor market participation in Iowa was around 70.4 percent on the eve of the pandemic, Durham said, which was one of the country's highest labor-participation rates. That dropped to about 64 percent as a consequence of the pandemic -- "They're just not even in the workforce anymore," Durham said.
"What we saw happen is, people just checked out," she said.
Some of those who "checked out" of the workforce were mothers who were forced to look after their kids after daycares and schools shut down. Others, she said, were millennials who felt burned out at work and so "they just checked out and they're finding themselves."
"I don't know how long it's going to take for them to find themselves," Durham said, prompting laughter in the room. "We hope they get back soon because we need them."
In response, Iowa is launching a national ad campaign called "This is Iowa," intended to showcase the state as an attractive place for outsiders to move to. There's a lot of selling points, Durham said -- economic vitality, affordability, natural beauty, culture, amenities and so on.
"That's why we have to build communities people want to live in," she said.
In her remarks, Durham described the pandemic year as a "black-swan event" and "the most difficult year, personally and professionally."
Early in the year, just before the shutdowns, Durham said she had planned a family vacation to the French Riviera to celebrate her 60th birthday -- and, by chance, missed her flight.
"Call it serendipitous, or call it divine intervention, but it was the very next day that we started closing the state down. Not only did I not get to France, I didn't even leave the office for the last year and a half," Durham said. "I don't think I could have ever imagined that we, as in government, would be shutting businesses down. I mean, how does that happen?"
State government officials, Durham said, refused to shut down "core industries" -- like manufacturing -- during the pandemic, because "the economy really could not handle it."
Instead, public-facing businesses like restaurants, bars and stores bore the brunt of shutdowns. In response, the state's economic authorities unleashed an unprecedented half-billion dollars' worth of relief funds to small businesses.
"We didn't know what we were dealing with. Then we quickly pivoted though and said, if we're going to do this, we need to offer support to them," she said.