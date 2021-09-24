Durham says Iowa's population could use a boost amid labor shortage

Labor market participation in Iowa was around 70.4 percent on the eve of the pandemic, Durham said, which was one of the country's highest labor-participation rates. That dropped to about 64 percent as a consequence of the pandemic -- "They're just not even in the workforce anymore," Durham said.

"What we saw happen is, people just checked out," she said.

Some of those who "checked out" of the workforce were mothers who were forced to look after their kids after daycares and schools shut down. Others, she said, were millennials who felt burned out at work and so "they just checked out and they're finding themselves."

"I don't know how long it's going to take for them to find themselves," Durham said, prompting laughter in the room. "We hope they get back soon because we need them."

In response, Iowa is launching a national ad campaign called "This is Iowa," intended to showcase the state as an attractive place for outsiders to move to. There's a lot of selling points, Durham said -- economic vitality, affordability, natural beauty, culture, amenities and so on.

"That's why we have to build communities people want to live in," she said.