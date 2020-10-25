During the last 30 days, nearly 1,900 tested positive for COVID in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- In the month between Sept. 25 and Oct. 25, roughly 1,867 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, making it one of the worst 30-day stretches since the spring.

According to a review of data from the Siouxland District Health Department and the Iowa Department of Public Health, the past 30 days saw far more individuals test positive than the 30 days ended Sept. 25 (when roughly 1,320 tested positive), and the 30 days ended Aug. 25 (roughly 793 tested positive), and the 30 days ended July 25 (only about 87 tested positive during that time period, amid a lull in new infections), and the 30 days ended June 25 (somewhat more than 400 tested positive in that timeframe).

The number of new COVID-19 diagnoses in Woodbury County in the last month has varied from day to day, going as high as 109 on Oct. 8 and as low as 12 on Oct. 6. Several days saw 85 or more new cases added.