SIOUX CITY — Dustin's finally home.

Near death from starvation seven months ago, the Boxer-Mastiff mix who fully recovered, then spent several months up for adoption has found a permanent home.

A woman from Sheldon, Iowa, adopted him Tuesday, said Robert Lott, who, with his wife, Rita, had been providing foster care for Dustin since late February.

"It's a very nice situation. She's just over the moon over Dustin," Robert said of the dog's new owner.

An energetic dog who loves to run and swim, Dustin needed an owner who could accommodate his need for companionship and exercise. Lott said his new owner has family members and neighbors who have big dogs for Dustin to run and play with.

And he had no problem settling in at his new home. Lott said he spoke to the new owner 24 hours after she picked him up, and he had spent his first night with her in bed, curled up near her head.

It's a happy ending to a situation that was nearly tragic.

When he was surrendered to Noah's Hope Animal Rescue on Feb. 18, Dustin weighed only 28 pounds and was basically a skeleton who had been kept in a kennel, given water but no food. Rescuers didn't think he'd make it through the night.

Six days later, Dustin was placed with the Lotts, who spent the next several weeks administering medication and supplements to help him recover and gain weight. It didn't take long for Dustin, who was a little over a year old at the time, to bounce back and become an energetic pup who has no lingering effects from the starvation.

"He just turned into a real dog real quick," Robert Lott said in an interview in August, by which time Dustin's weight had increased to 53 pounds. He was placed up for adoption in May, but until Tuesday hadn't found a home after several adoption events.

His former owner was sentenced to 30 days jail after pleading guilty to an aggravated misdemeanor charge of animal neglect.