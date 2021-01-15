Eager first-day ALDI shoppers aren't deterred by blizzard

"When we heard that ALDI was coming, we were excited about it," Zirpel said.

The ALDI experience he knew in St. Louis 34 years ago was different than today. As with most grocery stores of that era, canned goods were more prominent at the time and the selection of fresh produce was comparatively limited. He also remembered the store being much smaller in the 1980s.

"We're impressed with the prices, and the basics like milk, cheese, and vegetables are always a lot cheaper per pound here," Zirpel added.

There was an air of novelty inside the store Friday -- one man couldn't find a shopping cart that wasn't chained to other carts (the carts are always chained together, and can be unlocked from the chains by depositing a quarter.)

Many others were ALDI devotees who've previously shopped at nearby locations in Sioux Falls and Omaha, and were well-acquainted with the cart procedure.

"We always try to pay it forward too, if somebody doesn't have a quarter, we just pass on our quarter, or we leave it there for somebody else to take it," said Rebeca Quezada, of South Sioux City.