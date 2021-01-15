Eager first-day ALDI shoppers aren't deterred by blizzard

SIOUX CITY -- In some ways, Sioux City's long-awaited ALDI seems to have been born under a bad sign. The grocery store's arrival was delayed almost two years by government red tape. A pandemic struck in the year when construction finally commenced.
And, on Friday, the store's opening day, a blizzard hit Sioux City and the rest of the tri-state region. Shoppers tend to clamor to grocery stores before inclement weather, not necessarily during.
Yet even the snow and wind gusts didn't deter scores of people from swarming the 22,152-square-foot store, at 3140 Floyd Blvd., after its doors opened for the first time.
There was no way the bad weather was going to discourage Tavani Page, a traveling nurse who's currently stationed in Sioux City, from visiting the new ALDI. When she arrives in a new city for her job, ALDI is one of the places she seeks out -- she's especially fond of the fresh produce.
"It's convenient, the prices are reasonable, there's plenty of options to choose from, and the staff are always respectful," said Page, who is originally from Texas.
David Zirpel, who visited the store Friday afternoon with wife Pam, remembers the year he became an ALDI customer -- 1987, when he lived in St. Louis. A Sioux City residents of 19 years, he'd been waiting for this day.
"When we heard that ALDI was coming, we were excited about it," Zirpel said.
The ALDI experience he knew in St. Louis 34 years ago was different than today. As with most grocery stores of that era, canned goods were more prominent at the time and the selection of fresh produce was comparatively limited. He also remembered the store being much smaller in the 1980s.
"We're impressed with the prices, and the basics like milk, cheese, and vegetables are always a lot cheaper per pound here," Zirpel added.
There was an air of novelty inside the store Friday -- one man couldn't find a shopping cart that wasn't chained to other carts (the carts are always chained together, and can be unlocked from the chains by depositing a quarter.)
Many others were ALDI devotees who've previously shopped at nearby locations in Sioux Falls and Omaha, and were well-acquainted with the cart procedure.
"We always try to pay it forward too, if somebody doesn't have a quarter, we just pass on our quarter, or we leave it there for somebody else to take it," said Rebeca Quezada, of South Sioux City.
"I love ALDI, my family and I usually go up to Sioux Falls to shop at the ALDI store, but it's hard to get up there when you have work, and obviously the weather like this," she said. "So we were really excited, we were looking forward to coming down here to get some veggie burgers -- my favorite!"
Friday's opening was, in effect, a soft opening, due to a lack of ceremony and advance publicity. This was a result of the pandemic and the company's desire not to attract more people than necessary, an ALDI official said Friday.
The German discount chain first announced in early 2018 it would open a Sioux City store the following year. But 2019 came and went, and the plans remained on the drawing board.
The holdup is thought to have been the result of a delay in obtaining an Army Corps of Engineers permit to build in the Floyd Valley Shopping Center. The site is near the Floyd River, though ALDI never commented on the reason for the delay and seldom provided the public with any updates or details about the store.
The shopping experience at ALDI, which is known for its German efficiency, is rather different from most American grocery stores. Few brand names are available, with the majority of the merchandise being in-house brands. Grocery bags aren't provided free -- a paper grocery sack costs seven cents, and customers are encouraged to bring their own. To use a shopping cart, you deposit a quarter. To retrieve the quarter, you return the cart.
ALDI is one of the few retailers that allows its cashiers to sit on chairs or stools, rather than stand the entire time. The store carries some items that are hard to find, or more expensive, in other stores -- natural and organic items, some imported foods, fair-trade coffee.
It's also one of the few retail outlets that still has stickers on the floor indicating which direction foot traffic should be going. Many other stores implemented the floor stickers as a COVID-19 safety protocol but subsequently abandoned the practice.
"I definitely like how everybody's more respectful in following (the stickers on the floor)," Quezada said.