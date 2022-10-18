Early voting starts Wednesday at Woodbury County Courthouse, Long Lines Family Rec Center

SIOUX CITY -- Early voting in Woodbury County starts Wednesday at the county courthouse and the Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Voters can cast ballots at the Long Lines from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the next 19 days, ending on Monday, Nov. 7, the day before Election Day. Use the east doors to enter the Long Lines, formerly the Municipal Auditorium, at 401 Gordon Dr.

Early voting at the courthouse will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Nov. 5, the last Saturday before Election Day, when the hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A new state voting law limited early in-person absentee voting to county auditor's offices, but allowed voters to petition the county to also open satelllite voter sites. In Woodbury County, there are four satellite locations -- the Long Lines Family Rec and three others with limited early voting days.

On Thursday, early voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Morningside University campus in the Yockey Family Room in the Olson Student Center, 3609 Peters Ave.

On Oct. 25 and 26, early voting will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the cafeteria at the Western Iowa Tech Community College campus, 4647 Stone Ave. Use parking lot #5 and entrance #15. For an accessible entrance, use parking lot #4 and entrance #14.

The Carpenters Local 948, 2200 W. 19th St., will host early voting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The satellite absentee voting stations are open only to Woodbury County voters.