SIOUX CITY -- An East High graduate honored by Yale University this year died on Saturday after a fight against cancer.
Gregory J. Hall, 64, had a leg injury that wasn't healing quickly. Additional tests recently led doctors to a cancer diagnosis, according to his sister, Pam Hall, of Sioux City.
Gregory Hall, the son of Sioux Cityans Bill and Mary Hall, resided with his wife of 40 years, Stacey Hall, at Larchmont, New York, where they raised three children, now grown. For the last several years, Hall worked as a managing director at Barclays of London, in New York City.
And, for years, he was a force in the Yale Football Association, having been described as the "heart and soul" of the organization, a former Bulldog tight end and starter on the 1976 Ivy League championship team who helped boost the group's annual golf fundraiser from a $20,000 to $30,000 occasion to one that now nets in excess of $100,000.
Hall, who occasionally served as guest commentator while broadcasting Bulldog games, also worked with the late Carmen Cozza, a legendary Yale grid coach, to raise much of the money to renovate the Yale Bowl. Additionally, Hall worked with scores of student-athletes in the football program's "4 for 40" program that developed mentoring, internships and networking opportunities. The annual dinner for Yale's graduating football seniors was recently named the "Gregory Hall Annual Senior Football Dinner."
During the summer, the Association of Yale Alumni presented Hall with the Yale Medal, the highest honor the group presents to members of the Yale family for their service to the university.
And while his dedication to Yale has been documented, Hall never forgot his hometown, either. His connection to East High led officials to establish a post-season football award in his honor. Ras Vanderloo, longtime East boys' basketball coach, said the award, created in recent weeks, will be presented for the first time next fall.
Hall's football prowess first showed with the Black Raiders when, during his senior year in the fall of 1972, the squad qualified for Iowa's first post-season playoff, a field limited to four. East, ranked No. 1, dropped a semifinal to Dowling Catholic, a game Hall talked about briefly when he and I visited for a 2010 story.
Hall also lauded connections established by the late Coach Walt Fiegel as well as Sioux City businessmen -- and former Yale gridders -- Irving Jensen Jr. and Harlan "Hoss" Davis in paving the way for him to land in New Haven, Connecticut, where the fabled university stands.
"The year Greg graduated from high school they had baseball at East, but he didn't play as he was working 10-hour days for Irving Jensen at the time," Bill Hall said. "Greg drove truck for Irving and he'd come home at night full of asphalt; it was terrible to get all that stuff off of him."
That work ethic stayed with the 3-sport prep student-athlete (football, basketball, track) as he studied and played football in college, achieving honorable mention all-Ivy League status.
He celebrated the lone touchdown reception of his career by heading with his roommates to Mory's in New Haven, toasting a 21-6 victory over Lehigh. It was Oct. 23, 1976, and Ronald Reagan was in town to see his son, Ronnie, who was enrolled at Yale. Reagan had lost a primary challenge to President Gerald Ford that summer.
Hall was still wearing an ice pack on a sore shoulder when he jumped up to visit with Reagan about the politician's days in Iowa as a Chicago Cubs broadcaster for WHO-Radio in Des Moines. "Ronald Reagan had such charisma," Hall said. "It didn't matter what your politics were, when Regan spoke he made you feel like you were the most important person in the room."
Bill Hall said his son acted much in the same manner when it came to his mother, Mary. He called weekly and, every month, without fail, he sent flowers to his mom, as she loved all that bloomed.
Gregory Hall last visited his hometown at Thanksgiving. He stayed for three days. A poinsettia he ordered for his mother remains in bloom.
"He was a special guy," his sister, Pam Hall, said. "We're all still in a state of shock."
Steve Conn, sports information director at Yale, echoed the sentiment in saying, "This news hits me as hard as any I've gotten about former Yale football players since I began working here in 1987."
"Greg accomplished so much and he gave back to his community," his father concluded.
Funeral services for Gregory Hall have been set for Jan. 5 in Larchmont, New York. John J. Fox Funeral Home of Larchmont is in charge of arrangements.