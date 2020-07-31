East High School grad selected to receive $40,000 Kind World Foundation scholarship

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Even though she just graduated with honors from East High School, Nicole Essig is called "mom" by some of her closest friends.

"If your car stalled out in the middle of night, I'm usually the first person everyone seems to call," the Sioux City native said with a laugh.

That might be because the 18-year-old is unusually mature for her age. After all, both she and her fraternal twin sister, Shelby, had to grow up in a hurry.

Their mother, Char Essig, died of breast cancer when the girls were 4. For the most part, they were raised by their father, Clint.

"I have memories of mom," Essig said, "but, mostly, it was me, my sister and my dad."

However, it was Char Essig's early death that inspired her daughter's interest in the medical field.

Based upon essay questions, personal recommendations and a stellar academic performance, Nicole Essig was selected to receive a $40,000 scholarship from the Kind World Foundation. It's the highest monetary post-secondary award the local nonprofit group annually presents.

Essig will use the scholarship to attend the University of Iowa in the fall.