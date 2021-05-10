East High School senior receives $40,000 Kind World Foundation scholarship

Since 2009, the Kind World Foundation, founded by former Gateway executive Norm Waitt Jr., has awarded more than $3 million to hundreds of high school seniors from eight metro high schools: Sioux City East, North, West and Bishop Heelan; South Sioux City; Dakota Valley; Sergeant Bluff-Luton; and Elk Point-Jefferson.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Edwards was selected to receive a $40,000 scholarship from the Kind World Foundation. It's the highest monetary post-secondary award the local nonprofit group annually presents.

Edwards will use the scholarship to study elementary education at Creighton University, in Omaha, in the fall.

"I've wanted to be a teacher since I was in kindergarten," she explained. "People would ask me why don't you go into interior design or something like that? I'd say no, because becoming a teacher had always been my dream."

Edwards said she wants to back all of the teachers who've inspired her over the years.

A standout athlete who was also active in student government, Edwards has juggled two part-time jobs as well as full slate of Advanced Placement courses throughout high school.