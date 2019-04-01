All-star all-staters

Denisse Camarena and Nathan Kitrell weren't the only East High School students to make it to the Iowa High School Individual All-State Speech Festival, held March 25 at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Like Kitrell, East's Whitney Lester (prose and after-dinner speaking) and Carter Vanderloo (poetry and prose) were honored in two categories -- the maximum number of categories a student can enter.

Other East students included Jakob Dirks (storytelling), Leai Britton (poetry), Max Bruanstein (reviewing) and Jacon Licht (solo musical theater), who were nominated in either the performance or nonperformance categories.

Siouxland Christian School's Jackson Harsma (acting) and Erik Nordstrom (solo musical theater) were also nominated in the performance category.

Here are other Northwest Iowa students who earned a place at the 2019 Iowa High School Individual All-State Speech Festival:

Akron-Westfield

Performing

Megan Swancutt (after dinner speaking)

Jack Anderson (acting)

Marlene Zamora (storytelling)

Alta-Aurelia

Performing

Brennan Shea (prose)

Boyden-Hull

Performing

Sarah Koster (after dinner speaking)

Anna Godtland (acting)

Gabriela Luevano (expository address)

Autumn Van Der Brink (original oratory)

Caitlyn Beyer (public address)

Beau Solberg (prose)

Margaret Grond (literary program)

Audrey Kreun (after dinner speaking)

Nonperforming

Elise Visscher (literary program)

Margaret Grond (expository address)

Brody Woelber (literary program)

Sydney Damstra (public address)

Cherokee Washington

Performing

Katelynn Miller (literary program)

Alexa Timmerman (storytelling)

Nicole McLaughlin (poetry)

Bryce Kremer (prose)

Megan Kellen (prose)

Clay Central-Everly

Performing

Joseph Langner (improv)

Denison

Performing

Noah Fredericksen (original oratory)

Wesley Salazar (improv)

Jack MacGregor (prose)

Nonperforming

Noah Fredericksen (spontaneous speaking)

Estherville Lincoln Central

Performing

Justin Christensen (after dinner speaking)

Marcus Dykstra (poetry)

George Little Rock

Performing

Lexi Hengeveld (reviewing)

Noah Wessels (poetry)

George-Little Rock 9th

Lillian Burdsall (acting)

Hinton

Performing

Hailey Rice (poetry)

Lawton-Bronson

Performing

Lucas Geisinger (acting)

Haley Williams (storytelling)

Savannah Ameen (prose)

Le Mars

Performing

Kara Albrecht (radio news announcing)

Joey De Boer (improv)

Naomi Kinney (storytelling)

Chloe Calhoun (expository address)

Dalton Glawe (acting)

Nonperforming

Keegan Pippett (storytelling)

Joey De Boer (spontaneous speaking)

Maple Valley-Anthon Oto Charter Oak Ute

Performing

Sydney Fundermann (acting)

Nonperforming

Sydney Fundermann (poetry)

MOC-Floyd Valley

Performing

Ethan Hexamer (radio news announcing)

Josiah Bonestroo (radio news announcing)

Tessa Burg (expository address)

Carter Pennings (public address)

OABCIG

Performing

Mahala Kruse (literary program)

Ashly Gunderson (prose)

Ridge View

Performing

Gracie Chance (prose)

Nonperforming

Gracie Chance (literary program)

River Valley

Performing

Jacob Henderson (acting)

Nonperforming

Jacob Henderson (prose)

Bailey Houston (public address)

Rock Valley

Performing

Jordan Black (literary program)

Connor Van Peursem (storytelling)

Sheldon

Performing

Ryer Dackeu (expository address)

Alexius Lyons (literary program)

Jesse Hickman (improv)

Marra Oldenkamp (poetry)

Brian Nilles (solo musical theater)

Sibley-Ocheyedan

Performing

Andrea Leusink (storytelling)

Tanner Dykstra (reviewing)

Sioux Center

Performing

Logan Pitsenberger (after dinner speaking)

Emma Henrich (original oratory)

Carsyn Pottebaum (poetry)

Sioux Central

Performing

Bailey Houston (public address)

Nonperforming

Bailey Houston (poetry)

Spencer

Performing

Natalie Kroll (storytelling)

Levi Rees (storytelling)

Jisela Pavon-Meyer (poetry)

Kyle Goeken (solo musical theater)

Spirit Lake

Performing

Anna Fuelberth (poetry)

Nate Walsh (solo musical theater)

Storm Lake

Performing

Beatriz Leiva (literary program)

Zack Brown (improv)

Grant Gasner (storytelling)

Zack Brown (storytelling)

Storm Lake St. Mary's

Performing

Alondra Melendez (literary program)

Logan Merten (storytellng)

West Lyon

Performing

Jordan DeSmet (radio news announcing)

Mary Palma (poetry)

Western Christian

Performing

Brandon Kamstra (radio news announcing)

Elizabeth Carney (prose)

Woodbury Central

Performing

Michelle Countryman (after dinner speaking)

Woodbury Central Ninth Grade

Lynsey Countryman (after dinner speaking)