SIOUX CITY — The Iowa Department of Transportation will close the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 east of Sioux City on Monday.

Eastbound motorists will be switched to a head-to-head traffic pattern in the westbound lanes.

The closure is the first phase of a $32.6 million, two-year project to rebuild the two miles of U.S. 20 east of the city and reconfigure the interchange with U.S. Highway 75 and Gordon Drive.

Other changes include a 13-foot lane-width restriction inside the work zone and no left turns allowed in the work zone east of Glen Ellen Road. Temporary traffic signals will control traffic through the U.S. 20/75 and Gordon Drive interchange.

Traffic on the northbound U.S. 75 ramp to eastbound U.S. 20 will be detoured to the northbound U.S. 75 to westbound U.S. 20 loop ramp.

Construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 14, weather permitting.