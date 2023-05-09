SIOUX CITY — East High School senior Lidya Tadesse has been selected as the Rotary Club of Sioux City's Student of the Year.

Tadesse, who was chosen from among the previous Rotary Club Students of the Month this academic year, will receive a monetary award and a donation made in her name to a local nonprofit organization.

Tadesse, whose 4.47 GPA ranks first in her class, plans to attend Harvard University in the fall.

The daughter of Metadel Mengistu and Mulugeta Birhanu of Sioux City, she received the Borlaug Scholar, National African-American Recognition, AP Scholar with Distinction and Distinguished Young Women awards. She is president of the East National Honor Society and Environmental Club and is a class mentor for Mentors in Violence Prevention. She is a district officer in Iowa Youth Congress and is an executive council member of the Mayor’s Youth Commission.

She will be honored Monday during the Rotary Club's weekly noon meeting at the MidAmerican Energy Community Room.

The club's students of the month also included:

Destiny Adams of East, Rachel Noble and Gabe Nash of North, Abigail Hammer and Maya Augustine of West, Grace Isabella Nelson and Ella Demers of Bishop Heelan and Malachi Reynolds of Siouxland Christian.