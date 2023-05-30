SIOUX CITY -- Although they're often best known for parades and festivals, LGTBQ Pride events have always been designed as educational vehicles for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities.
Indeed, organizer Karen Mackey said the nonprofit Siouxland Pride Alliance was formed more than a decade ago as a way to connect local LGBTQ community members while educating the broader Siouxland communities about LGBTQ issues.
Several Pride-related activities will be taking place, Thursday - Sunday, throughout Sioux City.
"Pride events are fun," she said of activities that are normally held throughout the month of June. "But Pride events are also about learning and acceptance."
That was the main principle behind Siouxland Pride Association's first Pride celebration 10 years ago and it remains the same today.
However, LGBTQ issues are becoming increasingly politicized from the banning of books containing LGBTQ subject matter in some states to a possible ban of drag performances in some localities to, even, backlash towards well-known brands for their sponsorship of products and advertising campaigns revolving around Pride Month merchandise.
Such battles are being fought in school boards, statehouses as well as in the marketplace.
Boycotts have been organized against businesses as diverse as the Walt Disney Co., Target, Anheuser-Busch and have even impacted Siouxland Pride activities, according to Joe McCulley, of SUX Pride.
"Anheuser-Busch had always been a sponsor for SUX Pride but, this year, they couldn't because of controversy," he said.
McCulley was referring to the local distributor of Anheuser-Busch products. The St. Louis-based brewing company is currently embroiled in controversy after Bud Light partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender social media influence, on a beer can promotion.
Luckily for McCulley, other businesses -- both local and national -- have stepped up sponsorship for SUX Pride, which McCulley founded six years ago.
One such sponsor is Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, which will be hosting SUX Pride's "Drag Me to Brunch" -- a fundraiser for the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund -- starting at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Like Mackey's Siouxland Pride Alliance, McCulley said this year's SUX Pride activities will stress education and community.
Despite that, such SUX Pride mainstays will continue with slight adjustments.
For instance, "Drag Queen Storytime" -- in which a drag entertainer reads a children's book -- will now be done in collaboration with Sioux City Public Library librarians.
While there will still be drag show fundraisers and lip sync competition, SUX Pride will also have informational booths, film fests and family-friendly events.
Perhaps as a sign of the times, there will also be an increased police presence when SUX Pride hold court with Friday night's "Pride of Fourth Street" event, a Saturday morning diversity walk and several events taking place at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St.
"We've come so far when it comes to acceptance," McCulley said. "We can't afford to go backwards."
Festivities for the Siouxland Pride Alliance will kick off with a Pride Parade, throughout downtown Sioux City, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The majority of events, Mackey said, will occur all day Saturday, around or nearby by the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. That includes a Sidewalk Chalk Art Contest, face painting, live entertainment and the reading of a City Council proclamation by City Council member Julie Schoenherr.
Due to the volatility surrounding LGBTQ issues, does she think attendance will be down this year?
"Last year, we served around 1,500 free lunches to our attendees during the event," Mackey said. "This year, we're planning for the same number. I see no reason why people wouldn't turn out."
In fact, the theme for this year's Siouxland Pride Alliance Pride Fest is "#StillHere," an acknowledgement to the tenacity of LGBTQ people in the face of discrimination.
"We're proud to be a part the Siouxland community," Mackey said. "That will always be the case."