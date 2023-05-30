A big weekend of Pride

There will be several Pride Month-related activities throughout downtown Sioux City.

Siouxland Pride Alliance will host a Pride Parade, which will leave the Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 6 p.m. Thursday. It will go north on Pierce Street before making an eastward turn towards Fourth St.

SUX Pride will host a "Pride of Fourth Street" at several Historic Fourth Street bars and restaurants all Friday night.

Both nonprofit organizations will have family-friendly, educational and entertainment programs throughout the day and night on Saturday at the Sioux City Public Museum and the Sioux City Convention Center.

On Sunday, an Interfaith Pride Service will take place at 11 a.m. at the Mayflower Congregational Church, 1407 W. 18th St.

From 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem will host "Drag Me to Brunch" -- a fundraiser for the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund -- at 111 Third St.