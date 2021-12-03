 Skip to main content
13 students, 11 staff members in Sioux City Community School District test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 Rapid Test

A COVID-19 rapid test is shown in this March 17 file photo. The Sioux City school district plans uses rapid tests to administer to students who experience symptoms of the virus during the school day. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY – Thirteen students and 11 staff members in the Sioux City Community School District tested positive for COVID-19 for the week ended Friday.

The numbers are a combination of self-reported and district-tested results. The district, which is home to around 15,000 students, releases weekly COVID-19 reports on Fridays.

The positive cases result in a .09 percent of the total students being positive and .46 percent of the total staff being positive.

The district has been administering voluntary rapid COVID tests to students and staff. The positive and negative results are reported to the Iowa Department of Health.

The county reported 248 positive cases for the week beginning Nov. 22, down from 260 the week before, according to the latest weekly report released by Siouxland District Health.

