$14 million is cost for next phase of Hunt Elementary being built in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The fourth and largest bid package to construct a new Hunt Elementary School was settled Monday, when the Sioux City School Board approved the low bid of $14.1 million.

The bid of $14,135,000 from Nelson Commercial Construction, of Sioux City, was unanimously accepted by the board. It was the lowest of six bids received, with the next lowest at $14,272,950 from a South Dakota firm and the highest at just under $16 million.

The "great news," Sioux City School District operations and maintenance department Director Brian Fahrendholz said, was that the Nelson bid came in much below the estimate of $15 million.

"I am very happy a local firm won it," board member Taylor Goodvin said.

Three bid packages have been previously settled over the last year for smaller portions of the the entire Hunt project. The fourth bid package includes the main building, parking lot, playgrounds and fixtures.

Overall, the school has been estimated to be built for $20.5 million.

"This (Monday approved bid) keeps us on budget," district Superintendent Paul Gausman said.