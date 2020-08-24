$14 million is cost for next phase of Hunt Elementary being built in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- The fourth and largest bid package to construct a new Hunt Elementary School was settled Monday, when the Sioux City School Board approved the low bid of $14.1 million.
The bid of $14,135,000 from Nelson Commercial Construction, of Sioux City, was unanimously accepted by the board. It was the lowest of six bids received, with the next lowest at $14,272,950 from a South Dakota firm and the highest at just under $16 million.
The "great news," Sioux City School District operations and maintenance department Director Brian Fahrendholz said, was that the Nelson bid came in much below the estimate of $15 million.
"I am very happy a local firm won it," board member Taylor Goodvin said.
Three bid packages have been previously settled over the last year for smaller portions of the the entire Hunt project. The fourth bid package includes the main building, parking lot, playgrounds and fixtures.
Overall, the school has been estimated to be built for $20.5 million.
"This (Monday approved bid) keeps us on budget," district Superintendent Paul Gausman said.
The midtown neighborhood school is anticipated to open in 24 months, for the beginning of the 2022-23 year. Fahrendholz said Nelson Commercial Construction could begin work at the Hunt site in three weeks.
The previous school was demolished in June 2019. The new school is being built in the same vicinity, just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets.
Opening in 1906, Hunt was by far the oldest school in the public system. The oldest remaining district school is Sunnyside Elementary, which dates to 1957.
At a public hearing in the July 20 meeting of the school board, FEH Design Project Manager Matt Bayse showed plans for the building that will house pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, and explained the estimated cost for the elements included was $15 million.
Hunt has been designated as one of the district's specialty schools, known as A-plus for arts and music.
Bayse said the Hunt building will be L-shaped, and only one floor for much of the structure, although there will be a second floor with classrooms. There will be three outdoor playground areas, as is the case with other recent elementary schools built in the district, with each geared to a specific grade level.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!