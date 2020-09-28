2 Sioux City board members want return to hybrid instruction due to coronavirus rise

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The large majority of Sioux City School District students began the year in a mixture of online and in-school instruction, and two school board members on Monday said it is time to return to that, since community spread of the novel coronavirus is on a strong upswing.

The district is five weeks into the year, and the first half of those days was in a so-called hybrid format for learning. In the bi-weekly Sioux City School Board meeting, board members Monique Scarlett and Perla Alarcon-Flory urged the switch back to hybrid learning.

"As for those who downplay the impact of COVID-19, I do not," Scarlett said.

Additionally, school board president Jeremy Saint said it has been difficult to safely teach more than 15,000 students amid virus spread: "Talk about trying to build the plane while you fly it."

Saint added that he fears that if Iowa schools fail to stem outbreaks of coronavirus, it cold be used as "Exhibit A" by people who want to create a voucher system of schooling. Board member Dan Greenwell said he agreed with Saint on that.

Said Saint, "I think our public schools have been set up to fail in this pandemic."