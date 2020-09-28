2 Sioux City board members want return to hybrid instruction due to coronavirus rise

SIOUX CITY -- The large majority of Sioux City School District students began the year in a mixture of online and in-school instruction, and two school board members on Monday said it is time to return to that, since community spread of the novel coronavirus is on a strong upswing.
The district is five weeks into the year, and the first half of those days was in a so-called hybrid format for learning. In the bi-weekly Sioux City School Board meeting, board members Monique Scarlett and Perla Alarcon-Flory urged the switch back to hybrid learning.
"As for those who downplay the impact of COVID-19, I do not," Scarlett said.
Additionally, school board president Jeremy Saint said it has been difficult to safely teach more than 15,000 students amid virus spread: "Talk about trying to build the plane while you fly it."
Saint added that he fears that if Iowa schools fail to stem outbreaks of coronavirus, it cold be used as "Exhibit A" by people who want to create a voucher system of schooling. Board member Dan Greenwell said he agreed with Saint on that.
Said Saint, "I think our public schools have been set up to fail in this pandemic."
Alarcon-Flory called into the meeting via conference video, since she said her family has been impacted by coronavirus, in spite of her wearing masks, doing a lot of cleaning and sanitizing, and social distancing. Alarcon-Flory said the big concern is to keep people within the district healthy, adding that, "The level of stress of employees is skyrocketing now."
As of Monday evening, there have been 5,525 positive coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, up from the 4,850 cases on Sept. 18. That increase of 675 cases equates to 68 per day over the last 10 days, and three more deaths were reported Monday, taking the county number to 67 total deaths.
Alarcon-Flory said the "prudent" step is to return to hybrid learning. The board did not vote on that option in the Monday meeting.
As a response to coronavirus spread, district officials in late summer decided the 2020-21 year would begin Aug. 25, with approximately half the students attending school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. That phase ended Sept. 9, which was also the date of another notable event in the school year -- it was when a classroom of second grade students was moved from in-school to online learning, after several pupils in the Nodland Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus or exhibited symptoms of the virus.
Since that time, after announcements by district officials on Sept. 18 and 25, six class sections in five buildings went online due to high virus counts and then five more sections went online, with those rooms coming from four elementary schools.
In district schools, there is frequent cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs promoting social distancing, and a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses.
Also, the district on Friday announced 15 pupils had tested positive for coronavirus over the last week, while the number of employees who tested positive was 17. Those numbers added to other totals of positive tests announced over the prior four weeks to start the year.
"At this rate, we may have to go virtual, because we may have no other option," Alarcon-Flory said.
Bernie Scolaro, a West High School counselor, said "we are in the middle of a pandemic" so teachers need clear information about the number of teachers and students in their midst who have tested positive, while understanding that some details cannot be shared due to medical privacy rules.
Jolene Vasquez, as a parent of three district pupils, told board members one of her daughters had to quarantine out of school for 14 days after coming into contact with a student at a football game. Vasquez said there is no reason so many students should be out of school if they hadn't tested positive.
Assistant Superintendent Kim Buryanek said she learned Monday that Gov. Kim Reynolds will be giving more detailed guidance on Tuesday about who is considered as having been in close contact with students who have tested positive, for purposes of contact tracing.
Board member Juli Albert and three district teachers said not enough good news has been shared in the last two board meetings on the good steps district officials are taking. Board member Taylor Goodvin said it is important to listen to all district patrons, in a warts-and-all mentality.
