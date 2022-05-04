2022 Sioux City Tolerance Week winning essay written by Hinton middle-schooler; art prize claimed by West Middle School student

For the past 17 years, Tolerance Week has engaged area students with the horrors of the Holocaust.

And each year they're tasked with writing an essay for the event.

This year, Casen Boeve, a seventh-grader from Hinton Middle School (teacher Lisa Cotter), penned the winning essay which reads as follows:

What if they’re black?

What if they’re white?

What if they’re tall?

What if they’re short?

What if they’re fat?

What if they’re skinny?

What if they’re ugly?

Doesn’t Matter.

What if they’re Chistian?

What if they’re Catholic?

What if they’re Lutheran?

What if they’re French?

What if they’re German?

What if they’re Chinese?

What if they’re British?

Doesn’t Matter.

What if they’re shy?

What if they’re confident?

What if they’re loud?

What if they’re quiet?

What if they’re rude?

What if they're nice?

What if they’re forgiving?

Doesn’t Matter.

What if they’re different?

It. Doesn’t. Matter.

We can play the “What-if” game all day, but it doesn’t change who we are.

- We -

- Are

- All

- Equals

For the artwork category, Maelori Freemont, an eighth-grader from West Middle School (teacher Holly McManigal), received the top honor.

Honorable mentions went to Marygrace Fairchild, Bishop Heelan; Izzy Hodgson, Hinton Middle; Nick Duong, West Middle; KateLynn Weinmeister, West Middle; and Taylor DeRocher, Hinton Middle.

