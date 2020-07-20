3 Sioux City School Board members want strong enforcement of mask wearing during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Whether the Sioux City School District will open instruction in the classroom or in online form when school starts on Aug. 25 is still up in the air, although some school board members emphatically said they want wearing of masks on buildings and buses to be strictly enforced.

Superintendent Paul Gausman in the Monday board meeting said he hoped district patrons have "patience" that a decision on the form of instruction may not come until about Aug. 10, later than he hoped, because the ground keeps shifting in Iowa, where more than 700 people have died from COVID-19.

Gausman said he expects numerous people will become upset by the requirement of mask wearing to get into buildings and onto buses.

The discussion follows the wiping out of in-school instruction, plus the spring sports and activities season, over the last 10 weeks of the 2019-20 year, due to the coronavirus, which also resulted in businesses closing up for weeks.