3 Sioux City schools changing boundaries; impact will make East schools more diverse

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board on Monday approved a change in school boundary lines that school officials say will result in East Middle School and East High School having more minority students in upcoming years.

In being one of the six board members to vote for the change, Taylor Goodvin said one of his chief goals was to bring more diversity to East High School, a school from which he graduated. One upshot from the changes is that the current concentration of English language learners at North will be spread out among West and East.

The adopted plan changes which middle and high school some Sioux City students will attend after the fifth grade, after the board members affirmed the recommendation of a special boundaries committee, which has worked on details since September.

The changes will be phased in over the next few years, beginning in August 2021, with fifth graders moving to middle school. There are changes that include which students will go to each of the three middle and high schools -- West, North and East.