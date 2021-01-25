3 Sioux City schools changing boundaries; impact will make East schools more diverse

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board on Monday approved a change in school boundary lines that school officials say will result in East Middle School and East High School having more minority students in upcoming years.
In being one of the six board members to vote for the change, Taylor Goodvin said one of his chief goals was to bring more diversity to East High School, a school from which he graduated. One upshot from the changes is that the current concentration of English language learners at North will be spread out among West and East.
The adopted plan changes which middle and high school some Sioux City students will attend after the fifth grade, after the board members affirmed the recommendation of a special boundaries committee, which has worked on details since September.
The changes will be phased in over the next few years, beginning in August 2021, with fifth graders moving to middle school. There are changes that include which students will go to each of the three middle and high schools -- West, North and East.
The first boundary change switches Irving Elementary, which has a large number of minority pupils, from being a feeder to North Middle and High schools, so that students would split, going to either East or West, depending on which direction they live from the dividing line, Virginia Street. The North schools provide instruction for a large number of English language learners, so that would drop the ELL pupils there, dispersing some to West and East.
Additionally, students who attend Unity Elementary who live north of 14th Street would go to North Middle and High schools. Currently, all fifth grade students from Unity advance to the East system.
The third change is that some Crescent Park/Lincoln Elementary students, who live north of Stone Park Boulevard, will go to North, while others will go to West.
Currently, the only elementary school that has exiting students split into two systems is Perry Creek, and now Unity and Irving become the second and third schools feeding into two systems.
As of 2019-20 enrollment statistics, North led all high schools in enrollment, with East in second, and with West trailing North by a margin of 299 students.
Board members Dan Greenwell, Jeremy Saint and Monique Scarlett all said they wanted to ensure community members that the existing Irving Elementary School dual language program would not be pared back.
Greenwell, who also serves on the boundaries committee, said the key thing is to have similar sized enrollments at East, North and West high schools.
"This plan balances the size of the schools," he said.
School officials sought input from people living in the district, since there could be an impact on current and future students. There was a Nov. 30 virtual meeting about the proposed boundaries, where people were encouraged to give feedback, and they could also do that through Dec. 13, via an online portal.
The district hired a consultant, RSP & Associates from Overland Park, Kansas, to provide an enrollment analysis, including population trends, demographics, enrollment data and potential growth.
The committee in a 15-0 vote in a Jan. 11 meeting put forth the recommendation that the school board adopted Monday. The only school board member to vote against the plan was Ron Colling, who wanted to hold the vote two weeks later.
"I never vote against anything," Colling said.
The people on the committee include board members Saint, Greenwell and Goodvin. Others include school district administrators Paul Gausman, Kim Buryanek, Jim Vanderloo, Brian Burnight, Jen Gomez, Brian Fahrendholz, John Pritchard and Mandie Mayo, along with six principals and assistant principals at the three high schools.