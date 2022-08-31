600 Bibles donated to Heelan

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School was donated 600 Bibles from a donor in Omaha.
This is a first for the school and the unidentified donor has no ties to the school, said Janet Flanagan, director of annual giving.
The bibles arrived earlier this week, but an announcement and blessing of the bibles took place Wednesday afternoon. Heelan's new chaplain Fr. Travis Crotty blessed them.
"Many students here may not have Bibles at home," said Flanagan.
Caitlin Yamada
Education/County Reporter
