8 years after Northwest Iowa suicide, family members remember and debate anti-bullying efforts

PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- If he had gone the two-or four-year college route, Kenneth Weishuhn Jr. would be out of school, and quite possibly either a policeman or hair stylist in New York City.

Prior to high school, Weishuhn, known primarily as K.J., energetically talked about heading in both those career directions, according to his mother, Jeannie Chambers, and sister, Kayla Weishuhn.

"If he could have gotten out of this area, he would have blossomed," Kayla said. "New York City, that's where he wanted to be.

"He was so kind and loving, and accepting of everybody. He didn't like to see people left out or not included. I just think if he was still here today, he would still be that person, just amplified. I think that would be reflected in the work that he would be doing, and how he would be living his life."

Kayla, 24, a student who lives in Omaha, joined Jeannie at the kitchen table in reminiscing about K.J. They described him as a young man who liked being active outside around town, playing soccer, creating projects in art class, and as extremely handsome, with lots of friends who were girls.