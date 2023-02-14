Tens of thousands of Nebraskans received an email last fall notifying them that they had qualified for student loan forgiveness under a plan put forward by the Biden administration.

Last month, the White House said approximately 154,000 of the 232,100 borrowers deemed eligible in Nebraska had applied for and were accepted into the relief program — nearly two-thirds of those who qualified.

A state-by-state breakdown indicated 97,000 Nebraska borrowers had their applications sent to loan servicing companies to discharge as much as $20,000 in debt before the program was put on a court-ordered pause.

Across the country, nearly 16.5 million of the 26.2 million borrowers who applied for forgiveness had their information forwarded to loan servicers, according to data provided by the U.S. Department of Education.

Ella Knight was one of thousands of borrowers who learned they had been accepted to have a portion of their student loan debt forgiven last fall, but that any discharge was going to have to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court hears the case later this month.

“We reviewed your application and determined you are eligible for loan relief under the plan,” the email from Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. “We have sent this approval on to your loan servicer. You do not need to take any further action.

“Unfortunately, a number of lawsuits have been filed challenging the program, which have blocked our ability to discharge your debt at present,” Cardona continued. “Your application is complete and approved, and we will discharge your approved debt if and when we prevail in court. We will update you when there are new developments.”

A native of Omaha, Knight said she knew she has wanted to be an architect since the second grade and was able to earn full scholarships to pursue her passion at several schools both in and out-of-state.

Early in her college career, however, Knight developed a neurological disorder and was forced to leave her out-of-state school — leaving behind a full scholarship there — and return to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to be closer to home and her support system.

When she transferred back to the state’s flagship campus, the Regents’ Scholarship she had been offered out of high school was no longer available, so Knight said she applied for federal student loans for her remaining three years to pay the cost of tuition not covered by other scholarships.

Now enrolled in a master’s of architecture program at the Rhode Island School of Design — a degree required to become a licensed architect — Knight said she has accumulated more than $40,000 in student loan debt.

It was more debt than she anticipated she would have as she looks forward to life after graduation this year.

“I really tried to get through undergrad without college debt,” she said. “I feel like my whole life going through high school was always setting me up to go to college. I didn’t feel like there was any other choice than that.”

The Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program made her feel “a little more optimistic about the future,” Knight said.

That optimism hangs on a challenge from a half-dozen states including Nebraska that sued the Biden administration last fall, alleging the education secretary exceeded his authority to discharge student loan debt under the 2003 HEROES Act, which allows the department to offer loan forgiveness during times of national emergency.

The Education Department has asserted the COVID-19 pandemic had created just such an emergency; the Republican-led states have argued that the Biden administration plan goes beyond what Congress had intended in the HEROES Act.

Opponents of the plan also said canceling student loan debt for millions of Americans could negatively impact state finances, including at the Nebraska Investment Council, which has $25.4 million of its $40 billion portfolio invested in student loan asset-backed accounts.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Solicitor General James Campbell will join attorneys from other states at oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Feb. 28.

In a statement, Haris Talwar, White House regional communications director, said the administration was confident its student loan debt program was “fully legal” and said it planned to continue “to fight to deliver relief to tens of millions of eligible borrowers.”

The plan would forgive $10,000 in federally backed student loans, and an additional $10,000 for those who received Pell grants, if those individual borrowers make less than $125,000 annually.

“We’re hopeful that we will prevail in court, and when we do, we will quickly discharge debt of those who were approved for relief, process applications that are waiting to be processed, and make sure every eligible individual has the chance to benefit from our one-time debt relief plan,” Talwar said.

Nebraska borrowers say they hope the nation’s highest court finds the program is within the bounds of the law, but indicate they believe it’s more likely that reality will cut the other way.

Knight said it was “easier” to start planning for the future and a possible return to the Midwest to start a career as an architect — architects are considered “H3” jobs in the Cornhusker state, meaning they are high-demand, high-skill and high-wage jobs, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor — without relying on any student loan relief.

“I’m not counting on it to happen now,” she said. “It was a fun few weeks.”

